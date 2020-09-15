https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/15/the-chris-buskirk-show-episode-38-what-the-right-doesnt-understand-about-the-left-with-angela-nagle-malcom-kyeyune/
The Right thinks it understands the Left—it’s motivations and how it thinks about itself—but Malcom and Angela explain how the Right gets it all wrong and how that misunderstanding makes the Right less effective. Having spent years on the Left before being thrown out for unapproved thoughts, Malcom and Angela offer an insider’s perspective full of fascinating insights. Pay special attention to the discussion of the Left’s essential union with corporate power, it’s implicit sadism, it’s ritual desecration of relationships, and it’s war on beauty.
