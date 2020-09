http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/5oFpHjzs2Ow/the-harris-administration-take-two.php

I’m starting to understand why Biden and the Democrats are so fanatical with the demands that we all wear masks right now. Because theirs keep slipping.

First we have Kamala talking about “the Harris Administration, together with Joe Biden. . .”

And now Joe Biden himself seems down with the program, speaking here today about a “Harris-Biden administration. . .”

