Nothing says “mostly peaceful” protest like the guillotine practice routine. Here Antifa and BLM go through the motions in Portland August, 2020

Recently, Leftists in America are becoming more and more associated with the image of the guillotine. Mock guillotines show up with increasing frequency at protests, and along with the clenched fist, hammer and sickle, and Molotov cocktails, this has become a common symbol of their movement. If this was a rare occurrence, I could dismiss it as bored Antifa/BLM groupies practicing their arts and crafts skills, while taking a break from their study of intersectional systemic structural racism and “fiery but mostly peaceful” riot planning. The coast-to-coast appearance with increasing frequency of this Leftist icon is worth noting.

In Portland, the local chapter of BLM and Antifa produced a cool mock guillotine and practiced using it on the poor stuffed bear – before they burned it (the bear never had a chance) along with a few American flags for a little fun and street cred…

The Bear never had a chance, and neither will you if these guys can put you here.

When reviewing some of the many recent arrests made in Portland during recent riots, I came across this police report, which included the photo above of a mock guillotine practice session by the Antifa/BLM protestors before they went into full “fiery, but mostly peaceful riot mode.” While they had a stuffed bear in the guillotine at the time, they did eventually burn the bear alone with some handy American flags for practice and to maintain their cool street cred.

The guillotine became most famous as the preferred tool of the French Revolution where the successful Revolutionaries chopped off the head of the king, the queen, and thousands of nobles. Eventually, of course, it was used to chop off the heads of their fellow Revolutionaries (something few modern “woke” folk want to remember) , and in total, this humble device was put to use ending the lives of roughly 17,000 in a few months (many more were killed using other methods). Good times had by very few.

While the French continued to use the guillotine as a tool for executing criminals convicted of serious crimes, the last person to be officially executed by guillotine in France was in 1977.

In America, the use of the guillotine as positive political imagery has not been common until recently. Now, it appears the left has adopted this icon and fetishized it as part of their street theatre and imagery. For those of us who don’t spend our nights trying to commit arson, tossing rocks at police, or violently assaulting the police, this might seem a little odd. However, I’ve been told I’m no friend to the Revolution, so I wouldn’t understand.

I guess that is true. I don’t understand how the guillotine as a symbol of your movement is helpful to promote peace, but then again “peace” appears to no longer be the goal. That peaceful façade has been scorched away with “fiery, but mostly peaceful” violence. The challenge for those who don’t appreciate and endorse arson fires, don’t usually attack police (even when we get an obnoxious speeding ticket), or who don’t want to assault or maim those with whom we disagree politically – a guillotine icon is not likely to improve the Leftist image or win more “peaceful” converts.

The guillotine image might be winning some converts, just not those who want peace.

Even the Canadian Leftists like the imagery…

Like all “revolutionary” Leftist movements, the current American ideological flavor of the month currently in vogue on college campuses (like nearby Evergreen State College) seems to be promoting violence (but, “mostly peaceful” of course) as the goal. The imagery of violence helps promote this objective. To the impatient Left the ends will always justify the means. The clenched fist is not peaceful, but it helps silence those who disagree with you. The hammer and sickle doesn’t stand for peace, but it can enslave those you want to control. The Molotov Cocktail doesn’t improve the neighborhood, but it is handy if you want to burn it down. Attacking police and the political opposition with explosives, green lasers, rocks, and frozen water bottles really won’t improve the community, but it is fun to pretend you are doing something useful and their leaders (oh yeah, they are “leaderless” – sure…) needs to keep the “useful idiots” (A phrase erroneously attributed to Lenin, – see here) busy.

During the Republican National Convention, it just wouldn’t be complete without some friendly Lefistss doing the Guillotine Routine outside on Trump effigy

Outside Jeff Bezos house, some friendly Leftists sent him a nice message. I guess he hadn’t paid them off yet

I just don’t get this Leftist obsession with head chopping

Finally, the guillotine practice routine is also unlikely to encourage people who don’t enjoy riots to let the guillotine supporters take political control. Sure, the Democratic Party seems to be trending that way, and perhaps they are ignorant enough to think they can control it (Hey, we only want to cut off Republican heads!). However, this movement of violence, riots, arson, drive for total control, and the viciousness of the mob is more likely to create a unified opposition that will eventually intervene to stop the mouth-foaming insane. Breaking every window on most businesses in downtown Seattle might seem fun, with looting as an added bonus, but someone has to clean up afterwards. Normal people eventually get tired of cleaning up someone else’s street theatre – even in Seattle and Portland. The Left can pretend those guillotines are only for the “rich” or the police, or the political opposition, but average people see the message of violence and desruction.

Of course, you can call me crazy, but I’m never going to be on the same side as the guys with the guillotines…

A proposed new logo for the Washington State Democratic Party, without a guillotine yet.

***I was able to find one non-Leftist protest where a mock guillotine was used. See here. Fortunately, this has yet to be a commonplace image in EVERY Leftist political protest, and extremely rare anywhere else…

