Someone has posted Sunday’s installment of Life, Liberty and Levin on YouTube. I have embedded the video below. Candace Owens appears in the show’s two opening segments followed by Michael Anton for the next three.

The occasion of Anton’s appearance is the publication of The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return. I posted the first of the three segments with Anton here yesterday. The second segment with him begins at 27:30. The third segment begins at about 33:30. These two concluding segments concentrate on “the stakes” and are must viewing.

