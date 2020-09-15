https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/peace-middle-east-without-blood-sand-palestinians-will-joining-trump-breaks-good-news-meeting-netanyahu-video/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday before the historic signing of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the Arab State of Bahrain.

During their meeting President Trump broke some news of his own saying the Palestinians will be joining soon.

And President Trump said several countries will come forward soon to make peace with Israel.

President Trump: These countries are all signing with us. They’ll all be signing with us. I spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia and we had a great conversation and I think positive things will happen there too. He’s a great gentleman. We’ve made tremendous strides and we made peace in the Middle East without blood in the sand… And this is strong peace, really strong peace. And it’s a different way. We went in the back door I call it going in the smart door. And the Palestinians will definitely be a member.

