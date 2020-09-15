https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/thousands-going-wild-jesus-unending-baptisms-cow-troughs/

(CBN NEWS) — Praise leader Sean Feucht and his “Let Us Worship” tour arrived in Colorado this weekend where sounds of praise erupted across the mountain region.

Worshippers came to City Park in Fort Collins on Friday to be apart of the powerful event that brought healing and salvation to thousands.

“One of my all time fav nights with thousands going wild for Jesus!” Feucht wrote on Instagram. “Unending baptisms in cow troughs was the literal best!! THE JOY IS CONTAGIOUS!!”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

