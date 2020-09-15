https://elizabethjohnston.org/transsexual-satanist-anarchist-wins-gop-nomination-for-nh-county-sheriff-credits-uninformed-voters/

Aria DiMezzo, a self-described “transsexual Satanist anarchist,” has won the Republican nomination for sheriff of Cheshire County, New Hampshire in a bid to prove that “the system is utterly and hopelessly broken.”

No, that’s not a typo. The Republican nomination…for sheriff.

The reason he appears to have secured the nomination may make you think twice about pulling the lever for someone you’ve never heard of, too.

After running with the campaign slogan “F*** the Police,” DiMezzo told the New Hampshire Journal that he did not expect to win and had received limited support from the Republican Party.

In a blog post on Friday, DiMezzo lamented uninformed voters who marched to their polling places “despite knowing absolutely nothing about the person they were nominating to the most powerful law enforcement position in the county.”

“I’m running for sheriff because I oppose that very system, and the sheriff has the most hands-on ability in Cheshire County to oppose that system,” he explained. “The system that let you down by allowing me — the freaking transsexual Satanist anarchist — be your sheriff candidate is the same system I’m attacking. I’m sorry, and I know it hurts to hear, but that system is a lie.”

“The entire thing is a lie. It’s broken from beginning to end, and my existence as your sheriff candidate is merely how this reality was thrown into your face,” he added.

DiMezzo also dispelled rumors that he is planning to lose the campaign as a stunt and said it is his intention to campaign against popular incumbent Democrat Eli Rivera, who is seeking a fifth term.

DiMezzo alluded to “hate mail” pouring in from voters after they allegedly voted for him in a straight red ballot in the primary not knowing who he was.

“More than 4,000 people went into the voting booth on September 8 this week, and they all filled in the circle by my name despite knowing absolutely nothing about the person they were nominating to the most powerful law enforcement position in the county,” DiMezzo explained. “That’s a level of recklessness of which any decent human being should be ashamed.”

“Anarchist. Shemale. Tranny. Libertarian. “F*** the police.” Free Talk Live. Bitcoin. Reformed Satanic Church. Black Lives Matter,” DiMezzo went on. “It’s all there. None of it is a secret. I couldn’t possibly have been more upfront about who I am, or my position on things. Did none of you pay attention to the election two years ago, when I criticized Eli Rivera for not going far enough with his sanctuary policy? Did none of you remember the six foot tall tranny who ran for sheriff and then city council?”

“Sweet Satan, how can you not be an anarchist?!” the candidate declared. “Between 75 and 80 percent of the primary voters — the ones alleged to be more politically aware than the average voter — were completely and totally ignorant of who they were voting for! What is the percentage with the average voter? 90 percent? 95 percent? These people are deciding who gets to rule you.”

You’ve got to hand it to this guy–he’s certainly right about the dangers of being an uninformed voter. He’s clearly aware he didn’t win the nomination on merit. He is wrong that this proves the system is broken. The system works–this is a case of operator error.

This is a republic, folks, which means it’s up to us to make sure that it works for us. Get informed, find out who you are voting for, and show up at the ballot!

