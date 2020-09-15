http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DtzErT2w_Ok/

At least five or six countries are ready to make peace with Israel, President Donald Trump said at a press briefing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the signing of the historic normalization between the Jewish state, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“We have many nations ready to follow” and make peace with Israel, the president said, adding that “at least five or six countries coming along very quickly.”

“They’re warring countries but they’re tired of fighting,” he said.

“Even Bibi gets tired of war,” he said, using Netanyahu’s nickname.

“You’re going to see a lot of great activity. There’s going to be peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

Trump noted that it took Israel 72 years to make peace with two Arab countries, namely Egypt and Jordan, and only two months to make peace with the two Gulf nations.

He added that even the Palestinians would “absolutely” make peace with Israel or else will be “left out in the cold.”

On the topic of Iran, Trump said he would strike a new nuclear deal with the regime after the November election.

“I’m going to make a great deal with Iran… I will help them in any way possible. But they should wait until after the election. Because Sleepy Joe Biden would be a dream for them,” he said.

Today is a HISTORIC day at the White House! President @realDonaldTrump welcomes the Prime Minister of Israel and the Foreign Ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates for the signing of the Abraham Accords! 🇱 pic.twitter.com/l5O0mCk398 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 15, 2020

Breitbart News has reported that Oman may be the next Arab country to make peace with Israel. Netanyahu traveled there in 2018.

