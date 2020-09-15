https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nevada-mail-in-ballots-steve-sisolak/2020/09/15/id/987064

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired another shot at Democrat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, saying in a Fox News interview “he’ll cheat on the ballots.” in November’s presidential election.

Trump and Sisolak have been exchanging verbal volleys since Trump decided to hold an indoor political rally in Nevada that went against the state’s order on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump addressed thousands of supporters Sunday night at a rally in a warehouse in Henderson, Nevada, after holding several outdoor rallies at airport hangars around the country.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” he was aiming for a similar event Sunday, but “the governor of the state tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally.”

Trump has been a sharp critic of states such as Nevada that employ so-called universal mail-in voting where ballots are mailed to every registered voter. Trump and other Republicans have charged that the system is rife for cheating.

“This the guy we are entrusting with millions of ballots, unsolicited ballots, and we’re supposed to win these states,” Trump said of Sisolak. “Who the hell is going to trust him?”

The U.S. Postal Service has insisted the system is secure.

Nevada law also allows third parties to collect ballots on voters’ behalf, a practice referred to as “ballot harvesting” by detractors.

Trump told Fox that Sisolak was “doing everything possible” to prevent him from holding Sunday’s rally. The state has since fined the company where the rally was held $3,000 for violating the state’s coronavirus orders.

“We had four outdoor sites, maybe even five outdoor sites, and he [Sisolak] wouldn’t allow it to happen,” Trump said.

“Now this is the same guy that’s going to be in charge of the ballots,” Trump said. “Do you think that’s fair? Millions of ballots are going out. He’s the governor of the state. Do you think it’s a fair thing, because I’m winning that state easily, but the one thing you can’t beat [is] if they cheat on the ballots.”

