It happened again!

Trump supporters lined the streets to greet Joe Biden ahead of his arrival in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

There were ZERO Biden supporters.

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday boarded a flight to Tampa, Florida in a desperate move to reach out to the Latino community.

This is the first time Joe Biden is visiting Florida since he decided to hide in his basement more than 6 months ago.

Biden will be holding a veterans roundtable event in Tampa then he will head over to Kissimmee to pander to the Latino community.

Trump supporters waved ‘Trump 2020’ flags and held signs that said “Socialism Destroys Freedom.”

WATCH:

Dozens of Trump supporters lining the road to HCC in #Tampa, where Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be meeting for a roundtable discussion with veterans this afternoon. Details beginning at 5 PM @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/7ao1tZKP9A — Eric Glasser WTSP (@EricGlasserWTSP) September 15, 2020

The same thing happened to Biden last week when he arrived in Michigan.

As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….Trump supporters!

Trump supporters waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!”

