(FOX NEWS) — President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to issue a stern warning to Iran that an assassination attempt or attack against the U.S. in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year would be met with a counterattack that “will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude.”

Speaking hours later in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Trump repeated the warning: “We’re all set,” he said. “They’ll be hit a thousand times harder.”

Trump cited recent reports that claim Tehran is considering an assassination attempt on Lana Marks, the United States’ ambassador to South Africa. U.S. officials have been aware of threats against the ambassador since the spring, but intelligence suggests those threats have become more specific in recent weeks.

