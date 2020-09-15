https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tucker-carlson-black-lives-matter-democrats-blame/2020/09/15/id/987063

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement are to blame for the ambush shooting of two police officers in California.

During Carlson’s Monday night show, he addressed Sunday’s shooting in Los Angeles of two sheriff’s deputies while they sat in their patrol car. The shooting was caught on a surveillance camera but no arrests have been made.

“He tried to kill them because they were cops,” Carlson said. “Can we really be surprised that he tried to do that? Since the beginning of summer, the Democratic Party has told us that the police are evil. That they’re killers. Agents of racist genocide. Cops are the problem.”

Carlson noted bystanders who were filming the scene after the shooting did not run up to help and instead mocked police.

“This is the country they’re creating. A young woman shot in the face gasping for air as she tries to stay alive for her child. What kind of person could laugh at that?” said Carlson, referencing the female deputy who was shot.

“Black Lives Matter has told this man that police officers deserve to die because they’re sub-human. So why wouldn’t he celebrate?”

Carlson added Democrats have joined Black Lives Matter protesters all summer in calling for change and pushing back on police shootings, while also expressing outrage at attacks on police.

“It’s all such an absurd lie,” Carlson said. “And everyone who’s paying attention knows it’s a lie. But they demand that we all play along. And they punish us if we don’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

