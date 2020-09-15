https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tulsa-bodycam-video-released-and-its-bad/

Perp refused 40 orders to comply

Tulsa, Oklahoma — The body camera footage from the murder of Sergeant Craig Johnson and the attempted murder of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan has been released by Tulsa Police Department. At 3:06 am Officer Zarkeshan stopped David Ware after he failed to yield when pulling onto the roadway, made an illegal left turn, and operated a vehicle with expired tags. At 3:23 am, 11 minutes later, suspect Ware fired multiple rounds at the officers.

Sergeant Craig Johnson died as result of injuries from the shooting.

Officer Zarkeshan was critically wounded and continues to recover.

