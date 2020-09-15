https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/two-years-jail-bill-make-not-wearing-mask-misdemeanor-pennsylvania/

Violating the edict is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

After the bill was introduced, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R) posted on Facebook that it couldn’t “get anymore crazy.”

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get anymore crazy… a bill has been introduced in the PA State Senate that makes it a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor to not wear a mask, regardless of age or medical condition. This punishable by up to 2 years in prison,” Bernstine wrote.

State Rep, Tim O’Neal (R) also said he doesn’t support the bill.

“While we should all wear masks, keep our social distance and wash our hands in order to protect our community, no fines or criminal charges should be filed against those who do not follow the governor’s mask mandate,” O’Neal said. “Our law enforcement officers have enough on their plates. They should not be turned into the mask police.”

