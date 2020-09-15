https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/university-fires-journalism-prof-accurately-quoting-loss-court/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Has Central Michigan University not heard of the Streisand Effect?

The taxpayer-funded institution apparently fired the chair of its journalism department, Tim Boudreau, for telling his Media Law students the particulars of a court case that CMU lost in 1995. Fittingly, the ruling overturned the university’s unconstitutional speech code.

While CMU won’t confirm to Central Michigan Life why Boudreau is “no longer employed,” he was placed on administrative leave June 26 and had tenure at the time, leaving little other explanation than he was stripped of tenure and fired for constitutionally protected speech.

