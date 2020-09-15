https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-cramer-apologizes-says-called-pelosi-crazy-nancy-face-show-wrong-trump-insult-speaker-house/

CNBC host Jim Cramer is claiming video of his on air insult of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an interview on Tuesday morning has been taken out of context and that he was actually showing how wrong it is for President Trump to call her “Crazy Nancy”. Cramer reportedly apologized to Pelosi at the end of the interview, saying he was joking.

Cramer took to Twitter to push back on the viral video clip of him calling Pelosi, “Crazy Nancy”:

“Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that”

“It disgusts me that she is called “crazy Nancy.” She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn’t listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying.”

TRENDING: Fired Leaker and Pretend President Alex Vindman Says He’s a “Never-Trumper” and President Trump Is a “Useful Idiot” for Putin

“When you criticize the president by mentioning what he calls the Speaker of the House, you should not be criticized for mentioning the terrible name he calls her.”

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

It disgusts me that she is called “crazy Nancy.” She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn’t listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

When you criticize the president by mentioning what he calls the Speaker of the House, you should not be criticized for mentioning the terrible name he calls her. https://t.co/Og90jxvKHr — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Cramer retweeted a supportive comment that claimed Cramer explained himself and apologized to Pelosi at the end of the interview, “I guess no one listened to the entire interview – especially the end where @jimcramer clearly and emphatically said he was joking and apologized to the speaker and she accepted. Context is everything, but you sure did get a good reaction. Congrats on the new follows.”

I guess no one listened to the entire interview – especially the end where @jimcramer clearly and emphatically said he was joking and apologized to the speaker and she accepted. Context is everything, but you sure did get a good reaction. Congrats on the new follows. — Jay Woods (@JayWoods3) September 15, 2020

Cramer posted several more comments defending himself, including this one claiming the viral video clip was taken out of context, “I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization?”

I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think i wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive i find it.. I said that three times. I apologized for the implication twice. Who put out the quote without the context? what organization? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Video clips and transcript.

Jim Cramer: “Madam Speaker, I’m listening to you and I, three days you told CNN you were optimistic about a deal.” Speaker Pelosi: “I am, but” Cramer: “Really? I mean, I thought I taken right off the table right here off this very minute. You got Mark Meadow go and say he was the skunk at the party. He didn’t really, you know, he’s gotten in the way between you and uh, I think Secretary Mnuchin. I mean, what deal can we have, uh, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, I, that was the president. I, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term. But it is hard …” Pelosi: “But you just did.” Cramer: “Oh, come on.” Pelosi: But you just did.” Cramer: “You know what I mean. You know what I mean.” Pelosi: “I know what you meant. I do. I do.” Cramer: “The reverence that I have for the office is so great.”

Transcribed by TGP.

Video clip posted by The Recount:

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term …” Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.” pic.twitter.com/4k2Cw5WL0d — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020

Clip with lead-in:

VIDEO OF CRAMER CALLING NANCY PELOSI “CRAZY NANCY” DURING LIVE INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/n8PDBbrGPN — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

