https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-little-miami-high-school-reinstates-football-players-waved-thin-red-line-thin-blue-line-flags-9-11-shame-press-release/

Two Ohio high school football players were suspended from the team after they ran onto the field on 9-11 with thin blue line and thin red line flags in support of the anniversary.

The thin blue line flag represents support for police officers and the thin red line flag represents support for fire fighters.

For the record:

** 50 police officers were killed in New York in the 9-11 attacks.

** 343 fire fighters were lost in the attacks.

The boys were honoring 9-11 victims and their fathers who work as a police officer and a fire fighter.

TRENDING: High School Football Players Suspended from Team After Waving Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line Flags on Field on 9-11 Anniversary (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

One player, Brady Williams, whose father is a police officer said he wanted to honor the all the cops who lost their lives on 9-11.

Jarad Bentley, whose father is a firefighter, carried the thin red line on the field and waved it before the game.

Athletic Director Gregory Power kicked the two boys off the team indefinitely.

UPDATE– The Little Miami Board of Education later announced the boys would be allowed back on the team.

But…….. The President of the Board of Education Bobby Grice publicly SHAMED and RIDICULED the boys for daring to bring the flags supporting police and firemen on the field on the Anniversary of 9-11.

Bobby Grice: “They did not have permission from district officials to do this… Little Miami Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn… As the season continues the only two flags that will come out of the tunnel are the US flag and Little Miami Spirit flag.

What the hell is wrong with this people?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

