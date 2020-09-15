https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-three-blm-agitators-charged-in-pittsburgh-beer-incident/

A Black Lives Matter perp who chugged an elderly couple’s drink amid chants of “f–k the white people” has been charged with two others over the harassment of Pittsburgh diners caught in now-viral videos.

Monique Craft, 35, Kenneth McDowell, 33, and Shawn Green, 24, were hit with a slew of misdemeanor charges Monday for the Labor Day weekend public shaming. Arrest warrants were issued for McDowell and Green — accused of being the most vocal harassers — because their appearance in court is “not guaranteed,” the Post-Gazette said, citing the criminal complaint.

Craft — who identifies as non-binary and is known as Nique — has previously admitted in interviews that she was the perp in a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” T-shirt who stepped forward and downed a drink from the elderly white couple’s table.

The Pittsburgh resident was charged by summons with harassment, theft, conspiracy and simple trespass, court documents show. She is scheduled for a first court hearing on Nov. 3.

McDowell — also known as Kenny West — was identified in the criminal complaint as being the protester who shouted abuse through a loudspeaker as the rally walked past. He is also accused of harassing a bicyclist he was filmed exchanging slaps with — as well as a fraught confrontation with a McDonald’s manager after the mob stormed the fast food restaurant, WPXI said.

The megaphone and offensive language were used to cause violence among patrons, police said, with McDowell’s charges including possessing instruments of crime, conspiracy, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Green — a homeless man also known as Lorenzo Rulli — is accused of being the man who swore and gave the middle fingers to diners, smashing glasses as he thumped a table, the reports said. He faces charges of disorderly conduct, conspiracy, criminal mischief and simple trespass.