http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ph0Y0qC5gaU/

Demonstrators, one of whom donned a Trump mask and ran the American flag through her underwear in a purported act of protest in front of the president’s supporters, gathered in Philadelphia to protest President Trump’s arrival in the city for a town hall event.

Footage shows the protester in a Trump mask, blazer, and pink underwear in the midst of a group of both Trump supporters and opposers, stuffing the American flag into her underwear, the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, who is on the scene in the city, reported:

Footage shows a mixture of supporters of the president and protesters. Officers are on the scene and reportedly attempting to separate the groups to minimize the chance of conflict:

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, protesters, who gathered outside the National Constitution Center, outnumbered Trump supporters and held signs reading “No to fascism.” They engaged in a series of chants, including, “We will not stop until they are gone” and “Trump Pence out now”:

Per the Inquirer:

The opposing groups exchanged unpleasantries — one demonstrator, wearing a pig mask, approached a Trump supporter and told her that she should be wearing a mask — but no physical confrontations were immediately reported. Chants of “four more years” alternated with “Black lives matter.”

The Inquirer also reported that officers attempted to separate the opposing groups.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...