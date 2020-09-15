https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/video-russian-military-aircraft-intercept-us-b-1b-bomber-over-bering-sea/

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing several Russian military aircraft intercepting a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer over the Bering and Okhotsk Seas.

The statement released by Russia’s MOD said two MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft were scrambled to intercept the B-1B bomber, and a Su-35 also joined the intercept. The aircraft escorted the B-1B through international airspace until it was away from Russia’s border.

The B-1B in the video appears to be assigned to Dyess Air Force Base’s 7th Bomb Wing, which has been conducting missions in the region since at least last week.

A Dyess press release from Friday said that three B-1 Lancers had conducted a non-stop 14-hour long training mission in international airspace over the East Siberian Sea before returning to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

That mission was described as a regularly-occurring mission since 2018.

