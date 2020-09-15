https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sunny-hostin-joe-rogan-the-view-debate/2020/09/15/id/987087

Podcast star Joe Rogan would be an “inappropriate” choice to moderate a presidential debate, according to ABC’s “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday.

“I think given his use of the n-word, I think given his comparing a Black neighborhood to ‘Planet of the Apes,’ given the fact that he has called a transgender woman a man, I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate,” Hostin said, slamming Rogan as “misogynistic, racist [and] homophobic,” reports Fox News.

Rogan floated the idea of a fourth presidential debate on his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and President Donald Trump has welcomed the idea.

“I want no one else in the room, just the three of us,” Rogan recently told retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, a guest on his show. “And you’d have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours. If they wanted to do that – they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down, and have a debate – I would 100% do it.”

Hostin also accused Trump of debasing the office of the presidency and said the country has lost a sense of decorum.

“I don’t think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor, and I think it is an honor, to host a presidential debate,” Hostin said.

Meghan McCain, another co-host, said she thinks the current debate format feels “dated” and asked for a more modern format. She also said she would like to see the debate happen, but Hostin disagreed.

“I am a traditionalist, as you know, I think that journalists should be hosting these debates,” Hostin said.

