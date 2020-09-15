https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/15/voxs-aaron-rupar-has-another-hot-reality-check-on-the-historic-middle-east-peace-deal-signed-tuesday/

As we always say, Vox’s Aaron Rupar calls himself a journalist but as best we can tell he’s more like the Krassenstein Bros. — whenever President Trump says or tweets anything, Rupar has to be there pointing out what an idiot the president is. As we reported Monday, he called Trump’s summation of forest management “totally beyond parody,” and despite all of the pleas not to turn Tuesday’s historic peace agreement into a partisan issue, Rupar thought Trump’s tweet needed a “reality check.”

Um, he said decades of division and conflict, not war. Is this Rupar’s best effort at dunking on a truly historic moment?

These are the hot takes that Vox pays good money for.

