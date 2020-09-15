https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/war-police-drive-shooting-federal-courthouse-phoenix-injures-officer/

A federal security officer was injured in a drive-by shooting in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse in Phoenix Tuesday. Reports say the security officer was protected by a vest and that he was able to return fire. The officer was reported taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police issued a lookout for a silver sedan seen leaving the scene.

Fox10 reporter Kari Lake posted on the shooting, “Federal officer at Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse was shot in drive-by shooting. Multiple rounds fired. Officer hit. Injuries not life-threatening. Police are searching for car and suspect…An official with City of Phoenix tells me victim is a fully deputized US Marshall working at Federal Courthouse. He was able to return fire at the suspect’s vehicle. Search for drive-by shooter is ongoing.”

An official with City of Phoenix tells me victim is a fully deputized US Marshall working at Federal Courthouse. He was able to return fire at the suspect’s vehicle. Search for drive-by shooter is ongoing. — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) September 15, 2020

Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio posted updates, “Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening. Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country. This insanity needs to stop…Update: The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital, non life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area.”

Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening. Make no mistake, this is a direct result of the extremist anti-police attacks we have seen from BLM and Antifa across the country. This insanity needs to stop. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

Update: The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital, non life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

Update on shooting at federal courthouse: the FBI is taking over the investigation into this shooting. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

View of the crime scene:

Massive police presence in downtown Phoenix after reports of a drive-by shooting outside the federal courthouse. Details still coming in. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/0R8Uy7nlvw — Jon Noetzel (@fox10PhotoChief) September 15, 2020

BOLO by Phoenix police, “BREAKING: Shooting outside 401 W. Washington, near the Federal Courthouse. Non-life threatening injuries. #PhxPD looking for vehicle shown in this picture. Any tips call 602-262-6151 or http://silentwitness.org.

BREAKING: Shooting outside 401 W. Washington, near the Federal Courthouse. Non-life threatening injuries. #PhxPD looking for vehicle shown in this picture. Any tips call 602-262-6151 or https://t.co/hF4eXJ45F8 pic.twitter.com/wfvu8u5drX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 15, 2020

The attack in Phoenix comes just days after to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies were shot in an ambush attack in Compton.

UPDATE: Statement by the FBI:

The FBI is investigating an assault on a federal officer. Anyone with information contact Silent Witness at 480-Witness. pic.twitter.com/vci5aYAQVQ — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) September 15, 2020

