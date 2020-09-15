https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnbcs-jim-cramer-calls-pelosi-crazy-nancy-to-her-face

On Tuesday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, speaking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, called her “Crazy Nancy,” echoing President Trump. Cramer asked, “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” He immediately followed with, “I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reference for the office. I would never use that term.” The exchange continued:

Pelosi: But you just did! But you just did. Cramer: You know what I mean. You know what I mean. Pelosi: I know what you meant. I do. I do. Cramer: The reverence I have for the office …

Jim Cramer calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” TO HER FACE on live television pic.twitter.com/WOndLjtrQP — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 15, 2020

Pelosi later responded, “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. He’s a master of projection. So anytime he says something you say, ‘Uh-oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.’” She added, “If you’re talking to him, you’re almost wasting your time, because it’s not going to pan out,” as The Hill reported, noting, “Pelosi has repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental health and suggested that he needs an ‘intervention’ from advisers and family members.”

Trump has been calling Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” for quite a while; in December 2019 he tweeted:

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan” & overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!

In December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the economy was booming, Cramer appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to discuss the unemployment numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for the month of November. He stated:

There’s a fellow by the name of Michael Cembalest … he is the Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan. He came up with a list of what the cable companies – CNN, [MSNBC] – what do they cover. 16th is positive economic news. All the rest of them are negative. So, you know what’s going on here, Joe. People don’t want to say good things, and this is the best number I’ve ever seen in my life!

Host Joe Kernan then asked Cramer, “How can it last forever?”

Cramer replied:

It has to go up, Joe, because when we win the trade war, which you now know we’re going to win now because we have the better numbers, then they’re going to have to put jobs here. That’s what they’re going to have to do. And we’re not even talking about that yet. In the end, the Chinese are going to have to put jobs here. Because this thing is – the president can walk away from the table with this number.

After Kernan stated that Americans won’t “see that written or said anywhere,” Cramer responded, saying the “truth sets people free.”

Cramer added:

You can’t contradict that these are the best numbers of our lives. … I don’t see inflation; I don’t see recession. 50 years ago that number was a curse, now it’s a blessing. And you know something, Joe? It doesn’t matter whether you hate [Trump] or like him, these are real numbers.

