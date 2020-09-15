https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/watch-cnbcs-jim-cramer-just-called-nancy-pelosi-crazy-nancy-to-her-face-on-live-tv/

CNBC’s Jim Crame just called Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face on live TV:

And then he tried to blame it on President Trump:

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term ..”

Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.”

