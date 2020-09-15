https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/15/watch-cnbcs-jim-cramer-just-called-nancy-pelosi-crazy-nancy-to-her-face-on-live-tv/
CNBC’s Jim Crame just called Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face on live TV:
Yo…. @jimcramer just called Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face live on CNBC 😭
— Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) September 15, 2020
And then he tried to blame it on President Trump:
Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term ..”
Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.”
— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) September 15, 2020
“LMFAO”:
.@jimcramer just accidentally called @SpeakerPelosi “Crazy Nancy” live on CNBC
And then awkwardly walked it back and tried to blame it on @realDonaldTrump
Lmfao 🤣
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) September 15, 2020
Watch:
Jim Cramer calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” TO HER FACE on live television pic.twitter.com/WOndLjtrQP
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 15, 2020
***