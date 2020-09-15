http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iIVG1BDX03M/

Joe Biden battled numerous bugs and brain blunders during campaign appearances on Monday.

Biden blasted President Trump from the edge of a wheat field in Delaware, deeming his opponent a “climate arsonist” while swatting attacking insects from his neck.

Watch as a giant creature crawls across the former vice president’s shoulders:

DID YOU SEE THIS ὄ@JoeBiden gets buggy while talking Climate Change in Delaware pic.twitter.com/hatEu0uTMg — The Joe Piscopo Show (@JoePiscopoShow) September 15, 2020

At times, Biden seemed to struggle with reading the teleprompter.

Biden said he would “up the ante on climate commitments, where he— reverses— the Biden, excuse me, the Obama-Biden fuel efficiency standards.”

In another moment, Biden seemed to indicate Barack Obama was running for a third term.

“The Obama-Biden administration rescued the auto industry and helped them retool. We made solar energy cost-competitive with traditional energy and weatherized more than a million homes. It’s just the beginning if we get reelected,” he said as a bug climbed up his shoulder.

Later that day, Biden was attempting to have a virtual conversation with Rev. William Barber, and after Barber handed it off to Biden, the candidate seemed confused:

If it’s a day that ends in “y,”Joe Biden is confused. Today’s example: not knowing how a conversation works. Biden: “Do I do it now?”

pic.twitter.com/0QVBxL9zaw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 14, 2020

“Do I do it now?” Biden asked. “Bishop, you want me on now?”

“Yes,” Barber responded.

“Alright, well, thank you very much,” Biden answered after a delay.

Biden was struck with bouts of gibberish:

He said there needs to be “environmental justice so we can turn a faucet on and drink water, breathe clean air— I’m sorry, I’m about to end but lil— liv— you know, we have to live, so, I mean, we have to just give people a chance.”

Even the teleprompter isn’t helping Joe Biden much at this point… pic.twitter.com/ROW4lt3lF4 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 15, 2020

“You know, that’s, that’s what we don’t all want to see the— they, they say, ‘Well, we’re all different. We don’t want the same things,’” he said.

