http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IcENKOeGFfQ/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will participate in a peace agreement signing ceremony with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

The signing event is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST after the president meets with the leaders of each country.

The deal is described as “The Abraham Accords” by the White House, normalizing diplomatic relations between the Arab nations with Israel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook