https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-tucker-carlson-full-show/

Did you hear that guy talk about the ‘Color Revolution’? How BLM funnels money into Act Blue which goes into Biden’s campaign. Also how the ‘Color Revolution’ is a coordinated effort of gov’t. bureaucrats, NGO to unseat Trump.

Norm Eisen who helped with the impeachment, Russia Hoax. He was involved with every step to remove Trump from office.The ‘Color Revolution’ is used all over the world. It was used in Iraq, Venezuela and Central America. Straight out of the Marxist Manifesto. Calls for defund the police, end to charter schools, race based reparations, voting rights for illegals, fossil-fuel divestment, universal basic income and free college for blacks.

Eisen was Obama’s “ethics” czar.

Check out article- BLM and the Neoliberal Color Revolution in America to see full story. And see that all roads lead to you know who. GS

Also article titled- Norm Eisen: Central Operative in the ‘Color Revolution’ in the US After reading these articles, you will how everything falls into place on what is going on now. Nothing to do with black lives mattering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

