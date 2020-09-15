http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Nw4AFZS_S4/

At least one protester is injured after a mob surrounded a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle outside of McClellan Airport, where President Trump arrived on Monday. Video shows one man climbing on top of the vehicle before the officer accelerated, flinging the protester to the pavement.

Protesters gathered outside of Sacramento’s McClellan Airport Monday. Videos show a mob of demonstrators — one of whom held a sign reading “Black Trans Lives Matter” — surrounding a CHP vehicle, pushing up against it and hitting it as the officer crept through the crowd at a slow speed. One protester in a red hat jumped on the hood of the vehicle and proceeded to climb to the roof, at which point the officer accelerated, flinging the protester off the vehicle. A man wearing a “Trump Sucks” shirt also fell as a result of the officer’s swift acceleration:

Another angle of the anti-Trump rioter in Sacramento getting injured after jumping on & attacking a California Highway Patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/1AEdD1HILq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

The protester was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to CHP, which released a statement following the incident:

The North Sacramento Area CHP is investigating an incident from earlier this afternoon involving a protestor and one of our patrol vehicles. Two CHP officers were conducting traffic control near the intersection of northbound Watt Avenue and Airbase Drive and attempted to leave the area. As the lead vehicle began to pull away, one of the protesters climbed up the hood of the patrol vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the officer began to accelerate away and the protester fell off the vehicle. Medical aid was provided and the party was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center with minor injuries.

One protester told the Sacramento Bee that they had “all kind of Trump supporters coming through, running us over, hitting us with their cars.”

“The police, trying to turn over into our protest, we surround the cars, we get near the cars asking them to leave. They won’t leave, and next thing you know, they’re starting to drive through the crowd,” the unnamed individual added, according to the Bee.

Police also responded to an incident involving a green Volvo nearby, whose driver abruptly stopped before accelerating, video shows:

Here’s a video of where Trump supporting fascists attempted to murder anti-racist protesters. pic.twitter.com/NfI9NEwTt9 — Marin Youth Liberation Front (@marinylf) September 14, 2020

“The CHP’s online activity log indicated that the green Volvo involved was located and stopped by CHP officers within about 20 minutes,” the Bee reported.

