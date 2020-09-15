https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/watch-protestors-outside-hospital-treating-cops-hope-die-video/

Los Angeles County Homicide Captain Ken Wegener stated, “The suspect approached them from behind as the deputies were facing southbound in their patrol vehicle. The suspect came from the north. He walked along the passenger side of the car. He acted as if he was going to walk past the car. And then he made a left turn directly toward the car, raised a pistol, and fired several rounds inside of the vehicle, striking both of the sheriff’s deputies. The suspect then fled on foot northbound from the shooting scene and out of view. The deputies radioed for help. Assisting units from the district responded and transported both those deputies here to St. Francis Medical Center where they’re being treated.”

Black Lives Matter protestors chanted ‘we hope they die’ and threatened to kill officers outside of the hospital where the ambushed deputies were being treated.

There are some things also said, “F*** the police!…Come on down here and do something, motherf*****!”

“F***ing pig! Yeah! Oink oink.”

“You’re next with the f***ing eye-pocket b***h!”

“That’s right! You’re dying one by one you stupid f**ks”

“It’s gonna be a lot of m*****f***s coming down here!”

Captain Wegener also said, “I can tell you at this point, we have a very, very generic suspect description of a dark-skinned male. And that came from one of the deputies, one of the victims. So that’s what I have right now. That interview was very brief. As you can imagine, he’s being treated. So that’s what we have right now. That video you have to remember, that’s from a fish-eye lens. It’s distorted, height and weight are gonna be deceiving. So I’d rather go from the eye witness at this point, from the deputy sheriff. Again, it’s all preliminary. And then we hope to have more soon.”

