CDMedia has previously reported on this development…

This evening on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan presented evidence of her confirmation that the Chinese coronavirus was man-made in a Chinese military bio lab and was intentionally released on the West to cause damage, most likely to prevent Donald Trump’s re-election.

This is an act of war.

