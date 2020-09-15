https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/director-china-puppet-tedros-ghebreyesus-assists-biden-campaign-attempt-keep-covid-hysteria-alive/

The China Coronavirus is fizzling out. It reached its peak in April in the US as all legitimate, non-biased reports reveal and has been dwindling down in cases and deaths ever since.

President Trump knows it and displays this at his rallies and by sharing data that explains the actual numbers.

So it was time corrupt the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , to chime in.

TGP first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and WHO Director General, Tedros, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4%. He then compared this rate to the rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This was a lie. We knew it then and reported on it. He manipulated data to make this statement. This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

[embedded content]

The problems with his claims were that he didn’t explain that the estimate of mortality rates for the flu included millions of individuals who had the flu but were not tested or identified with the flu. (Every year there are millions of Americans in this category.) The calculation he used for COVID-19 was different and not adjusted for the millions of individuals who would similarly have COVID-19 and not be confirmed or tested for it.

We were criticized for this observation but then in June, the CDC announced a similar estimated number of Americans had the China coronavirus but have not been tested and confirmed for having it. The CDC estimated a minimum of 20 million Americans at that time had COVID-19 resulting in the mortality rates for the China coronavirus in the US being very similar to that of the common flu confirming what we reported in March.

We also reported on March 23, that Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is connected to Islamist terrorists and reportedly promotes what China wants him to promote.

At the Illustrated Primer website, Yaacov Apelbaum shared the links between the Director General and China. For example, in late January he met with China’s President Xi:

Apelbaum reported:

On February 15, 2020, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the Munich Security Conference. At that time, there were only about 60K cases of Covid-19 in China and about 500 in the rest of the world. Tedros was more concerned with misinformation than with containment. In his address, he said: “We’re not just fighting an epidemic; we’re fighting an infodemic. Fake news spreads faster and more easily than this virus, and is just as dangerous.” And if we don’t tackle this, he went on, “we are headed down a dark path that leads nowhere but division and disharmony.”

But the Director General is reporting whatever China wishes. As noted above by Apelbaum, China has invested millions in Ethiopia. This may be in part why Tedros has made the following statements about the WHO:

Given the misinformation about the novel coronavirus epidemic, WHO has communicated with some companies including Google to ensure that the public will get the authoritative information from the WHO.” “Travel restrictions [to and from China] can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” “The lockdown of people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made.” “The WHO highly appreciates the tremendous efforts China has made to contain the epidemic.”

But Apelbaum also explains that the WHO Director General has a shocking past, riddled with death and destruction in Ethiopia:

His rapid rise to the top of the directorship of the WHO began after his collaboration with Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation and its Initiative (CHAI). Running some analytics on Tedros’s activity between 1991-2018 shows conduct riddled with fraud, corruption, the worst forms of human right abuses, and scandals.

So it comes as no surprise that yesterday, as President Trump shares a tweet showing that COVID-19 is dying out in the US, that Tedros would have to interject himself.

President Trump retweeted a tweet showing that COVID-19 is dying out in the US:

Tedros must have been commanded by China to respond. So yesterday Tedros shared the following per the Washington Examiner:

The World Health Organization on Monday reported the highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, a total of 307,930 in a 24-hour period, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic. The United States, India, and Brazil, the countries with the highest number of total coronavirus cases, logged the highest numbers of new cases on Sunday. “Lives and livelihoods have been lost, the global economy is in recession, and social and political fault lines have been exposed,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday. “We are by no means out of the woods.” The WHO also warned that Europe can expect a surge in deaths due to COVID-19 as new cases have spiked in Spain and France in recent weeks. On Friday alone, the 55 countries in WHO Europe reported 51,000 new cases, the highest since April, according to French news outlet Agence France-Presse. Confirmed daily cases have only topped 300,000 once before, when 306,857 were recorded on Sept. 6. To date, more than 29.1 million cases and over 925,000 deaths have been reported globally, with over 6.5 million cases and 194,000 deaths in the U.S. “Fortunately, the number of deaths appears to be remaining at a relatively low level — for now,” Tedros said.

Tedros is the individual the world was relying on to provide accurate information on the China coronavirus.

But Tedros proved he is unreliable to everyone but China so President Trump rightly separated with the WHO. Tedros is a China puppet who cannot be trusted.

