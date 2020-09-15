https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bob-woodward-sow-discord-election-meddling-medical-unprofessional/2020/09/15/id/987123

The Washington Post writer and editor Bob Woodward suggested President Donald Trump suffers from a psychotic disorder, telling on CNN on Tuesday he did not think Trump could discern reality from fantasy.

“I don’t know, to be honest, whether he’s got it straight in his head what is real and what is unreal,” said Woodward, whose latest book “Rage” is highly critical of Trump.

“That is why at the end of the book I say, in totality, my judgment is this is the wrong man for the job. How can you have the experience of living in this White House the way I have for the last four plus years?

“And having not just discussions with him but people in the White House, people in the CIA, people in the Pentagon, people in the State Department, trying to get the whole picture of what this administration is. How can you have that experience and not reach that conclusion?”

Woodward’s interview came following Trump’s interview with Fox News earlier Tuesday in which he called the book “boring” and “inaccurate.”

“The guy’s a Democrat and works with The Washington Post,” Trump said. “I say it’s the flunky for Amazon. You know all about The Washington Post. You don’t get a break with them. But look, if you want to remain sane, just don’t read it because what they do is disgraceful.”

