Joe Biden flew all the way to Tampa, Florida today for a Hispanic Heritage Month rally tonight.

After an hour-and-a-half delay Joe Biden went out to speak to his handful of supporters.

The enthusiasm in the room is non-existent.

It’s as if Trump supporters infiltrated his campaign.

Today marks the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Tune in as we kick off our celebration from Florida: https://t.co/GMSo25KzM6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2020

Joe Biden spoke for 18 minutes and then left the building.

It was another strange appearance by Joe Biden.

