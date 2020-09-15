https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-biden-flies-way-florida-18-minute-speech-less-dozen-latino-supporters-video/

Joe Biden flew all the way to Tampa, Florida today for a Hispanic Heritage Month rally tonight.

After an hour-and-a-half delay Joe Biden went out to speak to his handful of supporters.
The enthusiasm in the room is non-existent.

It’s as if Trump supporters infiltrated his campaign.

Joe Biden spoke for 18 minutes and then left the building.
It was another strange appearance by Joe Biden.

