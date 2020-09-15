https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/wtf-is-he-trying-to-even-say-look-on-interpreters-face-during-bidens-climate-change-babbling-is-priceless-watch/
Joe Biden’s sign language interpreters deserve hazard pay.
Watch this.
What the f—- is @JoeBiden *trying* to say here 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Br8wNvieEV
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 15, 2020
Environmental justice so we can drink clean water? Huh? What? And that bit about telling us he’s sorry and about to end? Even Joe knows this is a train wreck.
We almost feel sorry for him.
Almost.
Getting closer.
I think we can all agree that the real MVP here is the sign language interpreter.
Its one thing to interpret English, but improv jiberish interpretation is just next level. pic.twitter.com/H9CfpRFKL0
— M͓̽a͓̽l͓̽c͓̽o͓̽l͓̽m͓̽ ͓̽F͓̽l͓̽e͓̽X (@Malcolm_fleX48) September 15, 2020
Sort of like jazz fingers.
He’s saying this: https://t.co/LQqfzGekDR
— Rants OutLoud 🤬 (@RantsOutloud) September 15, 2020
Think he knows what Kamala said?
He has a wire, right side?
— Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 15, 2020
Yup, someone is feeding him answers.
Ok, we feel a little sorry for him.
BUT JUST A LITTLE.
Dammit.
Dude just started throwing gang signs at the end, couldn’t keep up with the BS 😂😂
— jason talley (@talleywacker14) September 15, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) September 15, 2020
I feel sorry for the Interpreter.
— Cerrabella (@cerrabella) September 15, 2020
Even out out context, is he suggesting we don’t have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe?
— marnes (@marnes) September 15, 2020
We think?
Dude was all over the place.
Clearly.
Even Joe doesn’t know.
— No Filter Cuban (@No_Filter_Cuban) September 15, 2020
— Dave Sewie (@DaveSewie) September 15, 2020
Really is sad
— DebraLynn (@DebraLynn77) September 15, 2020
It really is.
***
‘Facts be DAMNED’: Drew Holden torches Dems, media, and blue-checks over Lancaster narrative in EPIC receipt-filled thread