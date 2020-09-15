https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/15/you-got-him-this-time-cnns-chris-cillizza-falls-all-over-himself-fact-checking-trump-on-how-fast-he-reads-no-really/

CNN’s Chris Cillizza has determined that there is no way Trump could read AN ENTIRE BOOK on his flight! OMG, STOP THE PRESSES.

Eventually, you’d think these poor souls would figure out they’re just consistently stepping on their own d*cks but nope.

Here we are:

Trump would have had to read, roughly, 2.2 pages a minute in order to finish the whole book on the flight. That’s less than 30 seconds per page. The average reader takes about 1.7 minutes to read a book page, while a fast reader just over 1 minute.https://t.co/4Gllk3JvaI — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 15, 2020

Chris. Dude. C’mon, surely you have something else to write about … like peace in the Middle East?

From CNN:

Trump: “Well, because I assumed he was a little bit fair. I didn’t do it previously, he only writes bad books. And I actually got to read it last night, I read it very quickly and it was very boring. But there was not much in that book. … That’s a boring book.” OK, so Trump read the entire book on his flight from Arizona to DC? (He spent all night after his Arizona event on the plane, arriving back at the White House shortly before midnight.) That claim virtually screams for a closer look.

No, no it really doesn’t.

Which is very fast! The average reader (someone who reads 300 words per minute) takes about 1.7 minutes to read a book page, while a fast reader (450 words per minute) just over 1 minute. In order then for Trump to have actually read the whole book, he would need to have read more than twice as fast as a fast reader, consuming 900 words or more every minute. And when I say every minute, I mean every minute. As in, all 210 minutes it took him to fly from Arizona to DC. No staring out the window for five minutes. No naps. No checking his phone. No tweeting. (According to his timeline, Trump or his staff sent 12 tweets or retweets while on the flight back to DC.) No nothing — except reading 900 words a minute.

Imagine having this much time to write this much nonsense on a day when there is literally a huge peace treaty being signed.

And they wonder why so many of us make fun of them.

Do you need to take a moment to gather yourself? — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 15, 2020

Peace is being made and this is “news”. You are a pathetic little man. — Pixiepumpkin🍁🍂🍁☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) September 15, 2020

I already covered this, dim bulb. Trump simply skipped the lies made up by unnamed sources, the taken out of context quotes and the Woodward opinions on Woodward’s opinions. It would reduce reading time down to about 30 minutes. Grow up, cry baby. pic.twitter.com/efv7ArxEAU — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) September 15, 2020

I have no idea what, if anything, this says about Trump, but I do know it shows that you are a petty little man. — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) September 15, 2020

What would we do without you — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) September 15, 2020

Right? This is some seriously hard-hitting stuff.

You got him! You got him! Smoking gun! CNN shoots and scores! 😅😅😅😅 Yawn — I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous (@DenverBizGuy) September 15, 2020

Start writing that Pulitzer acceptance speech — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) September 15, 2020

Slow news day? — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) September 15, 2020

It is in his sad little mind.



