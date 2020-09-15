https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/15/you-know-what-i-mean-joe-biden-explains-how-a-quartermaster-could-easily-run-the-ladies-department/

We saw this video floating around earlier, but at last, someone has done the hard work and transcribed it for us. As you know, while President Trump was busy signing historic peace accords at the White House, Joe Biden was in Florida for a roundtable with veterans to talk about veterans’ issues. We’re not fully sure of the context here, but we don’t know if that would help much, as Biden’s train of thought seems to derail about halfway through.

Joe Biden: “Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” pic.twitter.com/tAAK2XbhrE — Ella Mizrahi (@EllaMizrahi12) September 15, 2020

You know the thing.

If he has a mask, can’t they just dub in his voice — Captain ACAB (@DixonBoxing) September 15, 2020

Quartermaster? Was he in the Army or is he just old enough to remember being a soda jerk at the downtown Woolworths. — VegasYAK (@vegasyak) September 15, 2020

I never know what he means. — COLONY 17 (@Colony_17) September 15, 2020

I’m going to need a translator. What is he trying to say? — Tracey (@2020FLnative) September 15, 2020

Does anyone speak Biden here? I’m not following. — Duffy Topan (@DuffySends) September 15, 2020

It’s like he’s playing, “Pass the Story” but doesn’t know how to continue it now that it’s his turn. — Brandon (@findbrandon) September 15, 2020

I was just discharged from the military one year ago. Unless something has significantly changed since then, quartermasters don’t run department stores. — Garrett Ham (@garrettham_esq) September 15, 2020

Joe thinks he’s running for dressing room attendant — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) September 15, 2020

Joe Biden hasn’t been a quartermaster or managed a dept. store, but knows one can do the other. He is also sure that coal miners can learn to code. Keep this man out if positions of power. — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) September 15, 2020

I tried to watch this i really did. He just rambled. Several times he paused and said “let me know if i’m taking too long and I’ll stop” Just long, rambling often incoherent jibberish. — Minneapolis Spartan (@JjcrpntrJustin) September 15, 2020

Is that the same department store that I could perhaps pick up one of those newfangled record players? — Covfefe2020 (@covfefe2020Q) September 15, 2020

I am going to put the on my record player tonight and think about this — Jim Plousis 🇺🇸🏄🏻‍♂️✝️ (@JimPlousis) September 15, 2020

Is this real?? My God — Nightingale⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ZenaNP1) September 15, 2020

And they really think he can run a country? — Debi Horimoto (@motomotionmusic) September 15, 2020

He’s fine, totally fit and ready to let Kamala lead — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 15, 2020

Wow. It’s almost painful to listen to. — Mayhem1965 (@BrianMayhem1965) September 15, 2020

The debates are going to be ugly. — GeorgeNada (@buckeyefrankmp) September 15, 2020

For sure. If they even happen. — Mayhem1965 (@BrianMayhem1965) September 15, 2020

He’s like a random word generator. — Austere 2+2=6% (@wild_borneo) September 15, 2020

Inspiring words. — HaKof (@AnalogueApe) September 15, 2020

Sadly, the last person who knew what Joe meant had been laid to rest at Willowbrook Cemetery in Edgefield South Carolina some 17 years earlier, never having had the opportunity to try and piece together what Joe was trying to say. — re-education camp averse (@DissidentInCA) September 15, 2020

