A YouTuber has been arrested for defecating in the driveway of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion — and livestreaming himself doing it.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name Mando online, told the New York Post that it was a “peaceful protest” and a “joke that got out of hand.”

Breaking News: Man poops on Pelosi’s driveway and live-streams it. 2020 will be a year we never forget but would really like to. #SanFrancisco #NancyPelosi #PeopleAreStrange #WTF pic.twitter.com/lY5PVl9NP2 — Nicole🇺🇸 (@nic0legaray) September 12, 2020

The video of his livestream had approximately 19,000 views when it was removed by YouTube.

In a subsequent stream, Mando said that he was detained by officers of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police force.

“It was scary, man,” he said. “They asked me about Kamala Harris, and about how I joked on the stream that if she lived in San Francisco, I’d s— on her house too. … They weren’t f—ing playing.”

“It was scary! I thought my life was over in that moment,” he told his viewers. “They kept asking me, ‘Are you this? Are you that? Are you antifa?’ And the Capitol Police were definitely watching my channel, because I could hear them on the radio like, ‘Tell him to turn off the stream.’”

Mando claims he isn’t political, he just wants more access to bathrooms for the homeless in Pelosi’s city.

The 28-year-old frequently livestreams his daily life for long stretches of time. He became homeless six years ago and hopes to show viewers what it is like for people who live on the street.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, Mando says it has been hard for homeless people to find businesses that are willing to let them use their bathrooms.

“As a result, Saturday’s livestream video, titled ‘Poopalosi,’ began as a protest against a lack of resources for people living on the streets — while people in power, such as Pelosi, are able to get haircuts and live their daily lives fairly unchanged,” the New York Post reports.

“I’d been hunting for a toilet all week, and the joke came up in the comments on one of my streams that ‘Hey, you should take a crap at Pelosi’s house,’” Mando told the New York Post, adding that he “just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

