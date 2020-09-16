https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/survey-holocaust-millennials-americans/2020/09/16/id/987204

About one-in-10 American adults under the age of 40 think that the Holocaust, which killed about 6 million Jews, was actually caused by Jews, according to a new survey released Wednesday, the Times of Israel reports.

The survey, which was commissioned by The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and conducted by Schoen Consulting, found that most, 63%, of Millennials and members of Generation Z did not know six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Just over one-in-three thought that two million Jews died or less.

63% did not know that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

36% thought that two million Jews or less were killed.

Less than half of American Millennials and Gen Z, 48%, could name a concentration camp or ghetto from the Holocaust. Only 56% of Millennials and Gen Z were able to identify Auschwitz-Birkenau as a concentration camp.

The poll also found that 11% of American Millennials and members of Gen Z believe that Jews cuased the Holocaust, with that number reaching 19% in New York state. About half, 49%, also reported seeing Holocaust denial or distortion on social media or somewhere else online.

“Not only was their overall lack of Holocaust knowledge troubling, but combined with the number of Millennials and Gen Z who have seen Holocaust denial on social media, it is clear that we must fight this distortion of history and do all we can to ensure that the social media giants stop allowing this harmful content on their platforms,” Greg Schneider, the executive vice president of the Claims Conference, said in a statement. “Survivors lost their families, friends, homes and communities; we cannot deny their history.”

Schoen Consulting polled 1,000 American adults over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 nationwide in February and March of this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

