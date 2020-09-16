https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4854012/

The fact that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust is news to nearly two-thirds of young American adults, a survey found.

More than one in 10 believe Jews caused the Holocaust, according to the study of millennial and Gen Z adults aged between 18 and 39, The Guardian newspaper of London reported.

Some 48% could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto established during World War II.

Nearly a quarater, 23%, said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure.

One in eight, 12%, said they definitely had never even heard about the Holocaust.

“The results are both shocking and saddening, and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

The organization, also known as the Claims Conference, commissioned the survey.

Taylor said society needs to figure out why the younger generation isn’t being educated about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past.

“This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act,” he said.

The survey ranked states according to a score based on whether young people have definitely heard about the Holocaust; whether they can name one concentration camp, death camp or ghetto; and whether they know 6 million Jews were killed.

Wisconsin was No. 1, with 42% of millennial and Gen Z adults meeting all three criteria. Minnesota was second, followed by Massachusetts. The lowest-scoring states were Florida at 20%, Mississippi at 18% and Arkansas at 17%.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of American millennial and Gen Z adults believe Holocaust education should be required in schools. And 7 of 10 said it was not acceptable to hold neo-Nazi views.

The Claims Conference says its mission is “to provide a measure of justice for Jewish Holocaust victims.”

The group established a taskforce to oversee the survey that included Holocaust survivors, historians and experts from Yad Vashem and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The survey collected 1,000 interviews nationwide and 200 interviews in each state with young adults aged 18 to 39 selected at random.

