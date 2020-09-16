https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/235-retired-military-leaders-publicly-endorse-trump-in-open-letter-here-it-is/

In a new joint letter released Monday, 235 senior military leaders officially endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“The 2020 election affords the American people an urgently needed opportunity to affirm their devotion to the Constitution of the United States and to the American way of life. As senior leaders of America’s military, we took an oath to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once in a century pandemic,” the letter says. “As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers.”

The letter, which is signed by eight four-star generals/admirals, 42 three-star generals/admirals, goes on to call the 2020 presidential election the most important since the United States’ inception. It names off threats such as socialism and Marxism, and defense spending cuts as some of the most detrimental to Americans’ security and way of life.

“The Democrats’ opposition to border security, their pledge to return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, their antagonism towards the police and planned cuts to military spending will leave the United States more vulnerable to foreign enemies,” the letter says.

“The proposed defense cuts by the Democrats will, in our professional judgment, create a potentially perilous situation for the United States during a time of great external and internal threats to our Nation,” the letter adds.

The letter also takes aim at Biden, criticizing him and former President Obama for harming military strength through “a series of ill-considered and debilitating budget cuts” during their administration.

“For these reasons, we support Donald Trump’s re-election. We believe that President Donald Trump is committed to a strong America. As president, he will continue to secure our borders, defeat our adversaries, and restore law and order domestically,” the letter says. “We urge our fellow Americans to join us in supporting the re-election of Donald Trump for President.”

Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders

Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders

The 2020 election affords the American people an urgently needed opportunity to affirm their devotion to the Constitution of the United States and to the American way of life. As senior leaders of America's military, we took an oath to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once in a century pandemic. As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers. It can be argued that this is the most important election since our country was founded. With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake. During the Obama/Biden administration, America's armed forces were subjected to a series of ill-considered and debilitating budget cuts. The Democrats have once again pledged to cut defense spending, undermining our military strength. The Democrats' opposition to border security, their pledge to return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, their antagonism towards the police and planned cuts to military spending will leave the United States more vulnerable to foreign enemies. President Trump's resolute stands have deterred our enemies from aggression against us and our allies. The proposed defense cuts by the Democrats will, in our professional judgment, create a potentially perilous situation for the United States during a time of great external and internal threats to our Nation. For these reasons, we support Donald Trump's re-election. We believe that President Donald Trump is committed to a strong America. As president, he will continue to secure our borders, defeat our adversaries, and restore law and order domestically. We urge our fellow Americans to join us in supporting the re-election of Donald Trump for President.

