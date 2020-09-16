https://www.dailywire.com/news/45-queer-men-backing-trump-poll-finds

According to polling from a queer dating app, a stunning 45% of queer American men are backing President Donald Trump.

A survey conducted by international queer dating app Hornet found that 45% of about 1,200 queer American male respondents said they plan to vote for Trump this election.

Hornet outlined: “Of the 10,000 men Hornet surveyed, 12% identified themselves as U.S. citizens. Of those 1,200 American men, 51% answered they would be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, while 45% — just shy of one-half — said they would be casting their ballot for Donald Trump.”

“Queer,” once a derogatory term for gay men, is now largely knows as an identifier for people with sexual preferences or “identities” outside of being “cis-gender” and/or heterosexual.

“Queer men have always voted reliably Democratic. Until now,” LGBT site Pink News said Tuesday.

The site lamented the polling in a Twitter headline condemning Trump-backing queer men for abandoning their “morals.”

“Queer men to forgo their morals this November with a thumping 45 per cent vowing to back Donald Trump,” the outlet complained.

Queer men to forgo their morals this November with a thumping 45 per cent vowing to back Donald Trump https://t.co/KdOlo0Bfp4 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) September 15, 2020

Globally, Hornet found that 66% of their respondents preferred Biden, while 34% backed Trump.

“Just less than half of queer men said they do not support Trump, and a slither of just 11 per cent said they generally disagree with his stances,” the report said. “Only 10 per cent emphatically said they do not support him ‘at all’ and would not vote for him regardless.”

The report noted, “Mapping out support for Trump, the poll found that across Hornet’s global 10,000 users, queer men on almost every continent other than Africa supported Biden more than Trump, across a spawning margin of 54 to 25 per cent.”

Taiwan and Russia were the two countries found to show queer male support in favor of Trump over Biden, Pink News noted.

Last month, former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, who is openly gay, declared in a Log Cabin Republicans video that “President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history.”

“My name is Ric Grenell. I’m America’s first openly gay cabinet member,” Grenell said in the video, The Daily Wire reported. “As a United States senator, Joe Biden said gay people couldn’t receive security clearances because we would be a security risk. Joe must have been terrified when Donald Trump appointed me as Acting Director of National Intelligence. The fact that I’m gay didn’t even faze Donald Trump; Joe Biden certainly didn’t congratulate the appointment or even acknowledge it. But his silence was deafening.”

“President Trump has done more to advance the rights of gays and lesbians in three years than Joe Biden did in forty-plus years in Washington,” Grenell added. “For four decades, Joe Biden has attacked the LGBT community; as a U.S. senator, Biden supported ‘Don’t Ask; Don’t Tell’ and the Defense of Marriage Act. Biden voted to cut off federal funds to any school that teaches acceptance of homosexuality. Biden said again and again that he was against marriage equality.”

