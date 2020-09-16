https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/asian-american-chinese-indian-korean/2020/09/16/id/987277

Asian-Americans are heavily supporting Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, potentially giving a decisive edge to the challenger this November, the South China Morning Post reported.

A poll conducted by a coalition of Asian-American civic engagement groups surveyed 1,569 registered Chinese, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Filipino voters in American, and they favored Biden by a 24-point margin 54%-30%.

Indian Americans, the heritage of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are decidedly Democrat (54%) compared to Republican (16%) in the poll conducted by APIAVote, AAPI Data, and Asian-Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC).

Vietnamese Americans were the most pro-Republican group polled (38%) versus 27% Democrats, according to the poll.

“Asia-Pacific Americans, myself included, have consistently supported candidates who advocate for a safe and strong America, more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, the freedom to pick the best schools for our children, and lower taxes,” deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign Ken Farnaso wrote in a statement to the Post. “President Trump has delivered on all of that and more in just three years while Joe Biden’s dismal five-decade-long record of failure speaks for itself.”

But Democrats held at least a 15% advantage in the other Asian-American groups polled, but Chinese-Americans were most likely independent (41%) compared to Democrats (38%). Just 16% of Chinese-American voters identified as Republican, tying with Indian Americans lowest percentage of Republicans.

The heavy lean for Biden and Democrats could be a deciding factor in the election, particularly in swing states such as Wisconsin and Arizona.

“Joe Biden knows how important the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community is and he’s committed to ensuring that every member of the AAPI community is treated with dignity and has a fair shot at the American Dream,” coalitions chief of staff for the Biden campaign Jason Tengco wrote in a statement, per the Post. “We are not leaving any votes behind; we’ve put together a strong AAPI outreach programme that recognizes the diversity within the AAPI community and we’re working every day to earn their vote.”

The poll surveyed 1,569 registered Chinese, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Filipino voters in American between July 4-Sept. 10 in English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

