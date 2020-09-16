https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/abc-news-jon-karl-compares-covering-indoor-trump-rallies-to-taking-your-family-with-you-to-fallujah/

ABC News journalist Jon Karl is a serious journalist who should be taken very seriously.

Especially when he says stuff like this:

More from Mediaite:

Karl, who was president of the White House Correspondents’ Association at the time of Trump’s Tulsa rally in June, noted that the contagious nature of the virus makes it unlike shooting a war. “This is not like embedding with the Marines in Fallujah,” he said to the National Journal. “It is like you are taking your family with you to Fallujah.”

Karl also noted that while some organizations encouraged their reporters to stay outside during the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Las Vegas rally was “the first time that everybody stayed out except for the pool.”

Not in the least!

Heh.

Exactly the same.

No lie detected.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...