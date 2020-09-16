https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/16/abundant-birth-project-to-pay-pregnant-black-and-pacific-islander-women-1000-a-month-to-address-structural-racism/

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has rolled out a program that she’s calling the first in the nation of its kind: The Abundant Birth Project will pay black and Pacific Islander women $1,000 during their pregnancies and up until the child is six months old.

OK, so why only black and Pacific Islander women? Marina Pitofsky reports:

“The Abundant Birth Project is rooted in racial justice and recognizes that Black and Pacific Islander mothers suffer disparate health impacts, in part because of the persistent wealth and income gap. Thanks to the work of the many partners involved, we are taking real action to end these disparities and are empowering mothers with the resources they need to have healthy pregnancies and births,” [Breed] added.

“Structural racism, which has left Black and Pacific Islander communities particularly exposed to COVID-19, also threatens the lives of Black and PI mothers and babies,” Zea Malawa of the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in Monday’s statement.

The project is drawing its funding from a number of sources, including an award of $1.1 million from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Except no one can afford rent in San Francisco.

