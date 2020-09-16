https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ag-bill-barr-asked-federal-prosecutors-consider-bringing-criminal-charges-seattle-mayor-jenny-durkan-allowing-anarchists-establish-chop-chaz/

US Attorney General William Barr

US Attorney General Bill Barr not only told federal prosecutors to charge violent rioters with sedition, he also asked them to explore whether they could bring criminal charges against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for allowing Antifa-BLM terrorists to establish a police-free zone dubbed CHOP/CHAZ.

Bill Barr made these statements during a conference call last week with federal prosecutors, according to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The New York Times reported:

The attorney general has also asked prosecutors in the Justice Department’s civil rights division to explore whether they could bring criminal charges against Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle for allowing some residents to establish a police-free protest zone near the city’s downtown for weeks this summer, according to two people briefed on those discussions. TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO) The directives are in keeping with Mr. Barr’s approach to prosecute crimes as aggressively as possible in cities where protests have given way to violence.

According to the WSJ, which cited “people familiar” with the conference call, Barr “encouraged the prosecutors to seek a number federal charges, including under a rarely used sedition law, even when state charges could apply.”

According to Law and Crime, the seditious conspiracy statute, 18 U.S. Code § 2384, is a means of punishing those who conspire to violently overthrow or who oppose by force the authority the U.S. government or who by force conspire to seize federal property.

In early June, Antifa-BLM anarchists established a six block area they called the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” CHAZ/CHOP with armed guards controlling access and shaking down businesses.

Far-left Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended CHOP/CHAZ and said the police-free zone was part of a street carnival to celebrate a summer of love.

President Trump repeatedly warned Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee (D) he would act if they did not act to secure the city from anarchists who have taken over several blocks in an armed occupation.

Durkan responded to Trump with childish taunts.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Durkan’s summer of love turned into a summer of murder. Two blacks were murdered inside of the CHAZ//CHOP zone within one week.

SDOT [Seattle Department of Transportation] crews in late June finally removed barricades from Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP with heavy machinery after two confirmed murders in the police-free zone.

The Mayor of Seattle should be charged and imprisoned for allowing Black Lives Matter militants and Antifa domestic terrorists to set up an “autonomous zone.”

