One of the accused rioters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who is being held on $1 million bond, is a Kappa Delta sorority sister and an “ally” of a black rights group at the college she attends.

Kathryn Patterson was one of 13 people arrested early Monday for multiple charges, including felony and misdemeanor arson, riot, criminal conspiracy, and vandalism.

“My left fist, to symbolize black power,” the young activist commented on a photo she posted to Facebook on August 1, showing her marching in all black with the caption, “BLM, all day everyday.”

Nine of them, including Patterson, 20, are still being held on $1 million bail.

Patterson is an undergraduate at Franklin and Marshall College, which charges $60,872 per year in tuition. Friends claim Patterson was working as a “medic” during Sunday’s protests following the police shooting of Ricardo Munoz, the mentally ill man who allegedly charged at the police with a knife, when she was arrested by the police. Patterson’s father, Chip, said he spoke with his daughter Tuesday night. Chip called his daughter’s bail amount “obscene.” “I don’t know what happened Sunday night, we didn’t talk about that,” he told the New York Post. “I don’t know what she did or didn’t do. I would be shocked if she did something violent.” Patterson joins another wealthy college student accused of rioting recently. Clara Kraebber, a student at Rice University, was recently accused of rioting and causing $100,000 worth of damage in downtown Manhattan during a protest that turned into a riot.

