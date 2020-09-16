https://www.theblaze.com/news/armed-oregon-woman-holds-arson-suspect

As wildfires rage along the West Coast, law enforcement has nabbed several suspected arsonists, including multiple arrests in Oregon.

One armed Oregonian was ready to defend her property — and her state — from the actions of a suspected would-be arsonist, and now her story is going viral on social media.

What happened?

Kat Cast posted a video to Facebook over the weekend showing her taking action to get a man she believed to be an arsonist off her property, on the ground, and eventually into the back of a police vehicle and the local clink.

In the video, Cast can been seen getting out of her car with gun drawn and approaching a suspicious man who was walking on her property.

According to Cast’s Facebook post, she said she found the man walking on her property as she was driving in. All he was carrying was a book of matches, Cast stated.

Some of you still think we’re not being under attack. I found this individual walking in my property as I was driving in, all he had were some matches in his hand. Walked him out of my property at gunpoint and then when we got to some asphalt ground on the main road made him lay down while the cops arrived.

In the video, the suspect lies down on the road as Cast approaches him, shouting, “Get on the floor. Get on the floor right now — face down.”

Image source: Facebook/Kat Cast video screenshot

“What are you doing on my property?” she asks, to which the suspect replies that he didn’t know it was her property.

“Did you light anything on fire?” she continues.

“No, ma’am,” he replies.

Then she demands to know what he’s doing with the book of matches, and he claims he smokes.

“You smoke? Where are your f***ing cigarettes?” the woman demands to know.

Image source: Facebook/Kat Cast video screenshot

Turns out he didn’t have any cigarettes — just matches he was carrying around in his hand while strolling along her property.

Cast tells the suspect to stay on the ground because the police were on their way: “You can just stay right there. I’ve got the cops coming’.”

Content warning: rough language

Shortly after the video stopped, Cast said, cops did arrive and take the man into custody.

According to Cast’s Facebook post, the suspect has “multiple warrants one of them being assaulting a police officer.”

Cast also made it clear that the suspect should consider himself lucky that she found him and not her husband.

“Had my husband been here he would have been dead,” she wrote.

Blowback and encouragement

In an update to her post, Cast noted that many people, including the media, had been reaching out to her about the story. Many, she said, doubted her story and said it looked staged, but most of the comments were supportive.

Because she did not want more stress put on her family, she said she would not be talking to the media about the incident.

I read all your msgs to me, even the private ones, I can tell you that this truly did happen and there is nothing fake about it, I do not wish to keep private msgs between you and I, not with you or the dozens of people who are reaching out to me. Some with terrifying words, but mostly I am truly humbled by many kind words that have been said to me. I do not wish to speak to anyone, it doesn’t matter to me if it’s a journalist who wants to put out on the news, I will not put my family in danger by exposing myself any more than what I have already, besides the media will just twist my words. Feel free to use the pictures that you have obtained if you want but I will not interview with anyone. I will tell you something though if I need to do this again to protect my family and my neighbors, I will in a heartbeat do it again, except this time I will not be as nice as I was. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” In all things, may the victory come to us while the glory goes to God. Blessings -Kat.

