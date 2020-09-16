https://christiannews.net/2020/09/16/at-least-58-killed-in-jihadi-attacks-on-christian-majority-region-of-drc/

(Barnabas Fund) — At least 58 people were killed and 17 kidnapped when Muslim militants attacked two villages in the mainly-Christian north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in early September.

Twenty-three people were murdered on Sept. 8 and another 35 were killed two days later in the heavily forested Tshabi area of southern Ituri province. Large numbers of the population have since fled.

