https://deadline.com/2020/09/the-daily-wire-ben-shapiro-jeremy-boeing-1234577589/

The Daily Wire, the conservative media company started by Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing and Caleb Robinson, plans to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Boreing said that the move was being made due to a declining quality of life in the city, including high housing costs and homelessness.

The publisher’s 75 employees based in Los Angeles are being given until Oct. 1 to decide whether to make the move, Boreing said. He said that it looked like about 80% would make the move.

The site has grown substantially since its launch in 2015, and was the top publisher on Facebook in July, according to Newswhip. The Ben Shapiro Show has ranked in the top ten podcasts this year, according to Podtrac.

The reasons for the company’s plans to move also are political. Boreing, who has lived in Los Angeles for the past 20 years, blamed city leadership for failing to address the ongoing urban problems, and also cited the state’s high income taxes.

“The dream of California and the weather were enough to draw us all here and keep us here, even when it was hard,” he said. “But it’s hubris to think you can keep making it worse and worse for people and that somehow the idea of temperate winters will be enough to make them stay forever.”

He said that he plans to move in November, and much of the staff will follow after that.

“L.A. benefits from the fact that, while it leans left, it draws individualists out to find their fame and seek their fortunes. They’re an ornery bunch. But they aren’t so ornery that this out of control government can’t break them.”

He said that they considered moving to Texas, but chose Nashville because it “offers the creative talent we need to keep growing the business.”

“We were shocked by the reception when we announced the move,” Boreing said. “But, of course, our employees see all of the same challenges we see and it’s even harder for them to afford this place.”

The Daily Wire has been headquartered in Sherman Oaks. Boreing and Robinson are co-CEOs and Shapiro is editor emeritus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

